ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

New Australian government must continue crucial efforts to deter China

Economic and security cooperation among democratic allies is critical to ensuring stability in Indo-Pacific

Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese addresses supporters after incumbent Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the country's general election, in Sydney on May 21.
| Australia

Australia will experience its first change in government in nine years after the opposition Labor Party won the federal election on May 21. Anthony Albanese, the party leader and new prime minister, got to work early, joining the heads of Japan, the U.S. and India in Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad framework on May 24.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close