Australia will experience its first change in government in nine years after the opposition Labor Party won the federal election on May 21. Anthony Albanese, the party leader and new prime minister, got to work early, joining the heads of Japan, the U.S. and India in Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad framework on May 24.
The Nikkei View
New Australian government must continue crucial efforts to deter China
Economic and security cooperation among democratic allies is critical to ensuring stability in Indo-Pacific