ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

North Korean threat deepens with new ICBM

U.S., Japan and South Korea must bolster deterrence by sharing information

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a girl thought to be his daughter inspect the country's new ICBM at the launch site, in a photo released Nov. 18.   © KCNA
| North Korea

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone west of the northern island of Hokkaido on Nov. 18. The threat to the region increases with every missile test carried out by the reclusive regime, making cooperation among the U.S., Japan and South Korea more important than ever.

On Nov. 19, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported that a "new-type" ICBM Hwasong-17 reached a maximum altitude of 6,040 kilometers and traveled 999 km "before accurately landing on the preset area in open waters of the East Sea of Korea."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close