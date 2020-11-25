Now is the time to restore international cooperation

"Coordinated global action, solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever," said the Group of 20 leaders' declaration issued after the summit ended on Sunday. But bridging global divides is no simple matter, and each country must be ready to do its part.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made few public appearances since the presidential election, was present at the online summit, but he left early to play golf.

The leaders' declaration that was later adopted voiced support for the roles of the World Health Organization and the United Nations in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic, and emphasized that a multilateral trade regime centered on the World Trade Organization is "now as important as ever." It described climate change, which the U.S. government has continued to deny, as "among the most pressing challenges of our time" and stressed the need for all countries to work together.

Prior to the G-20, the leaders' summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation adopted for the first time in three years a declaration that supported rules-oriented trade, and that outlined goals for an open Asia-Pacific community by 2040.

The results of these two summits were limited, but they should be commended for showing a will to rebuild international cooperation, which has been in retreat during the Trump administration.

All countries are now looking ahead to the "post-Trump" era. President-elect Joe Biden has demonstrated his intention to redirect the U.S. toward multilateralism by announcing a return to the WHO and the Paris Agreement, an international framework to combat global warming.

It is unclear how far back the pendulum will swing, but the world cannot wait. Unity among nations will be key in containing another wave of infections and in distributing vaccines. Also, the economies of developing countries lacking in financial resources are also approaching a tipping point.

The G-20 agreed on a joint framework for debt relief, but bolder plans for debt reduction and financial support are essential to preventing the crisis from spreading. Major countries are expected to prop up the global economy with greater spending, and if they invest in areas like the environment in a coordinated manner they can simultaneously put their financial resources to effective use and tackle long-term issues.

Furthermore, supporting trade requires a clear break with protectionism. The litmus test for this will be to revamp the WTO, which the U.S. has rendered dysfunctional.

Countries must quickly come up with a plan to rebuild the ideals of and system for international cooperation, the cornerstone of prosperity and stability for democratic countries since the end of World War II.

In recent years, summit schedules have been so crowded that formality gave way to substance. With more meetings moving online following the coronavirus outbreak, governments should take the opportunity to consider organizing and simplifying the summit process. It would benefit international cooperation more if leaders allocate their saved time to deliberate and thoughtful discussion.