Russia-North Korea military ties are cause for concern

Democracies must work together to counter authoritarian coercion

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in Russia's far eastern Amur region on Sept. 13   © Sputnik/Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia in mid-September and met with President Vladimir Putin. They are thought to have discussed arms deals, fueling concerns that military cooperation between the two countries will expand into new areas. The folly that is Russia's prolonged invasion of Ukraine and its growing threat to the world must be brought to an end.

The summit, the first between the two leaders in nearly four and a half years, reflects Russia's predicament over its invasion. The U.S. believes Putin requested military support from Kim. The fact that the meeting took place at a space center in the Russian Far East also symbolizes the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

