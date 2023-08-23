Stronger Japan-South Korea-US ties help stabilize Indo-Pacific

At their recent meeting, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and the U.S. agreed to the "Camp David Principles," which include guidelines for medium- and long-term cooperation. We commend the accord, which calls for the sustained deepening of broad-based cooperation, particularly in the area of security.

Close ties among the three countries are more important than ever. They must prepare not only for the threat of North Korea, but also that of China. We hope the new agreement will prevent future backsliding of the trilateral cooperative relations and help enhance stability in the Indo-Pacific region.