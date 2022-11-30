ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

Taiwan's ruling DPP needs soul-searching after election loss

Tsai's party must work with rivals to refine policies toward China and economy

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, apologizes to supporters after her party lost big in the local elections on Nov. 26.   © Kyodo
| Taiwan

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party suffered a crushing defeat in recent local elections, contests that are seen as a prelude to the 2024 presidential vote. The party won only five mayoral and county leadership races out of 21 up for grabs, prompting President Tsai Ing-wen to announce her resignation as head of the DPP. The party must reflect long and hard on its defeat at the ballot box.

The DPP, which is cool toward China, won the presidential election in 2020, and the Tsai administration is now in its second term. But just as it did four years ago, the party struggled in local elections. Chiang Wan-an, a young candidate from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the great-grandson of former leader Chiang Kai-shek, won the mayoral race in Taipei.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close