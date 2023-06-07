ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

Trust between Tokyo, Seoul essential for regional security

Two democracies should extend current positive momentum to more fields

An image released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency shows what appears to be the country's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan, North Korea, on May 31. (KCNA/Reuters)
Japan

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, met in Singapore on June 4 and agreed to prevent a recurrence of a radar lock-on incident that occurred between a Japanese aircraft and a South Korean vessel in 2018. While the two sides still have different views on other outstanding issues, their decision to compromise and strengthen security cooperation is a welcome development.

In December that year, the Japanese government announced that a South Korean destroyer had directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese Self-Defense Forces patrol aircraft off the Noto Peninsula in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture. Seoul denied the allegation and accused the Japanese side of intimidating its warship with a low-flying patrol aircraft. The two sides' claims remain unresolved.

