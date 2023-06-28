Turkey must keep working to restore market trust

The Turkish central bank, which had defied conventional economic theory by cutting interest rates to deal with rising prices, has reversed course and raised rates. It is a welcome step toward economic stability.

Turkey is the only Muslim country in NATO and, along with Brazil and others, represents the ranks of influential emerging countries. While boasting a population of 85 million and a gross domestic product of $900 billion, Turkey is increasingly dependent on support from Russia and Arab states. Its economic instability has effects that extend beyond the region.