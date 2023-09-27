ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

U.N. reform urgently needed to better promote peace

Security Council dysfunction threatens global security

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23. Russia's aggression against Ukraine is exposing problems with how the global body operates.   © Reuters
| Japan

Heads of state and high-ranking ministers from the 193-member United Nations gave speeches at the General Assembly earlier in September. The U.N. is beset by dysfunction because of the heavy hand of Russia, which holds veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council. At present, the organization is far from fulfilling its responsibility to "maintain international peace and security" as stated in the U.N. Charter.

It is time to move forward with reform of the U.N., including the Security Council, before the 80th anniversary of its founding in 2025. We encourage Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as the leader of a country that has been pushing for such change, to take the initiative in propelling these reforms.

Read Next

Latest On The Nikkei View

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more