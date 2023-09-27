U.N. reform urgently needed to better promote peace

Heads of state and high-ranking ministers from the 193-member United Nations gave speeches at the General Assembly earlier in September. The U.N. is beset by dysfunction because of the heavy hand of Russia, which holds veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council. At present, the organization is far from fulfilling its responsibility to "maintain international peace and security" as stated in the U.N. Charter.

It is time to move forward with reform of the U.N., including the Security Council, before the 80th anniversary of its founding in 2025. We encourage Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as the leader of a country that has been pushing for such change, to take the initiative in propelling these reforms.