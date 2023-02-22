ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

U.S. and China should continue to work toward easing tensions

Open communication vital to overcome balloon rift

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's then-Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in July 2022.    © AP
| U.S.

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. It was the first face-to-face meeting between high-level U.S. and Chinese officials since a Chinese surveillance balloon was found flying in U.S. airspace and was subsequently shot down by the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 4.

Blinken had postponed his planned visit to China following the balloon incident. The shift toward dialogue is a welcome development and should help to stabilize the bilateral relationship and avoid a further worsening of relations.

Read Next

Latest On The Nikkei View

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close