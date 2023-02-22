U.S. and China should continue to work toward easing tensions

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. It was the first face-to-face meeting between high-level U.S. and Chinese officials since a Chinese surveillance balloon was found flying in U.S. airspace and was subsequently shot down by the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 4.

Blinken had postponed his planned visit to China following the balloon incident. The shift toward dialogue is a welcome development and should help to stabilize the bilateral relationship and avoid a further worsening of relations.