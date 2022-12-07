ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

Xi Jinping's desire to outshine Jiang Zemin era is a tall order

President has much to learn from late leader's flexible economic policies

Former presidents Jiang Zemin, right, and Hu Jintao are seen at the Chinese Communist Party's national congress in 2012. (Photo by Katsuji Nakazawa)
| China

The late Jiang Zemin's time as China's leader was marked by a focus on the economy, rather than socialist ideology, and an effort to open up the country. Under his watch, China joined the World Trade Organization and made big strides toward becoming the second-largest economy.

Jiang's policies contrast starkly with those of current President Xi Jinping, who pursues a hard-line foreign policy and squeezes China's private information technology giants. The flexible approaches followed by former presidents Jiang and Hu Jintao offer important lessons for Xi.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close