ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

The Quad needs to work with other groups. ASEAN is the place to start

Maritime security would be productive area for cooperation

Bharat Sharma
| Southeast Asia
Leaders of the Quad in Tokyo in May: The grouping's image as a U.S.-led tool to contain China could potentially pose an obstacle to cooperation with ASEAN.   © Reuters

Bharat Sharma is a research analyst in the Indo-Pacific studies program of the Takshashila Institution, a policy think tank based in Bengaluru.

In recent years, the members of the Quad -- the U.S., Australia, Japan and India -- have each ramped up cooperation and relations with ASEAN countries. In September, Japan became the last of the quartet to upgrade its relationship with ASEAN to the level of a "comprehensive strategic partnership," and each of the four held a separate meeting with ASEAN leaders that month.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more