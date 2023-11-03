The Quad needs to work with other groups. ASEAN is the place to start

Bharat Sharma is a research analyst in the Indo-Pacific studies program of the Takshashila Institution, a policy think tank based in Bengaluru.

In recent years, the members of the Quad -- the U.S., Australia, Japan and India -- have each ramped up cooperation and relations with ASEAN countries. In September, Japan became the last of the quartet to upgrade its relationship with ASEAN to the level of a "comprehensive strategic partnership," and each of the four held a separate meeting with ASEAN leaders that month.