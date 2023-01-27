ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

The people of Myanmar need the world's help too

Efforts to support Ukraine show what can be done in a crisis

Erin Murphy
| Myanmar
Protesters walk through a market with posters of Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon in April 2021: When the people of Myanmar call for international action, they find only disappointment.   © AP

Erin Murphy is senior fellow and deputy director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. She is author of "Burmese Haze: U.S. Policy and Myanmar's Opening -- and Closing."

Feb. 1 marks the second anniversary of the brutal military takeover in Myanmar. Since then, the State Administration Council, as the army regime calls itself, has imprisoned more than 16,000, strafed ethnic minority communities and urban areas, burned hundreds of villages and killed thousands, including many children.

