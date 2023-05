Fuadi Pitsuwan is president of the Surin Pitsuwan Foundation, which promotes education, diplomacy and human security for young Southeast Asians, and is a pre-doctoral fellow in public policy at Chiang Mai University in Thailand.

Opinion polls suggest that most Thais exercising their democratic right to vote this weekend prefer a different future than the one decided for them over the past eight years under the administration of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.