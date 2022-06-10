The soft power of Ukraine's blue and gold offers hope for victory

Jonathan McClory is a partner at Sanctuary Counsel, a strategic advisory firm in London, and the creator of The Soft Power 30 index.

Speeding over the bucolic Norwegian landscape on board a train from Oslo to Lillehammer last week, as Ukraine prepared to mark 100 days since it began its fight for survival against Russia, I spotted a handsome Scandinavian farmhouse proudly flying a Ukrainian flag.

The sight of the flag itself is hardly a surprise. In London's Westminster bubble, where I spend my working days, one cannot move for the sight of Ukrainian flags. Even in London's commuter belt towns, displays of solidarity with Ukrainians have become de rigueur.

Yet, this lone blue and gold banner, flying deep inside the sparsely populated Norwegian countryside, jumped out as a soft power beacon -- a potent symbol of the total transformation that Ukraine's national brand has undergone in a few short months.

As a country that has rarely featured at the top of global public consciousness, it is worth considering how Ukraine has generated such a groundswell of international goodwill and what it needs to do to maintain it. Moreover, Ukraine's recent experience hints at the complex relationship between hard and soft power, underlining the often-false dichotomy between the two.

Without question, soft power has played a major role in how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has played out thus far. But to fully understand how, we first need to address a conceptual issue stemming from soft power's original framing as the opposite of hard power.

First coined by American international relations scholar Joseph Nye, soft power was developed in relation to its opposite, essentially being defined as the inverse of hard power. Nye described hard power as various forms of coercion, namely tactics including the use of force, the threat of force, economic sanctions, or payments to get one's way in the world.

In contrast, soft power was defined as using attraction and persuasion to change behavior, essentially winning the battle for hearts and minds.

In defining soft power as the opposite of hard power, which was helpful for the sake of clarity, it left the concept exposed to the emergence of a false debate about the utility of one over the other. Indeed, far too much energy, time and ink have been expended arguing over the superiority of soft versus hard power or vice versa.

In fact, they are both important to the effective conduct of foreign policy, and it is really contextual considerations, not ideological, that determine where one has primacy over the other. In short, the ideal means of exercising power, whether hard or soft, are fluid.

It is best to understand hard and soft power as existing on a spectrum rather than an either/or dichotomy. Of course, Nye addressed this issue with the concept of "smart power," which he described as the effective combination of both hard and soft power. And yet, the debates over hard versus soft power still rage.

Ukraine, however, provides an excellent example of how the two come together and play off one another. In the war's early days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government had two major imperatives: defense and diplomacy.

First and foremost, Ukraine needed to mount a successful defense. Ukrainian forces had to absorb the initial Russian onslaught, ensure that Kyiv's defenses held and keep the Russian army from decapitating Zelenskyy's government. Ukraine's second objective was to successfully rally the world, or at a minimum the West, to its cause, win commitments for military aid and press for sanctions against Russia.

Obviously, the immediate defense of Ukraine was very much a hard power challenge, but the concurrent diplomatic campaign was dependent on soft power. What is so striking about Ukraine's success on both fronts is that its military capability, and the bravery of its citizens and fighters in defending their country, generated new soft power at breakneck speed.

This then allowed Ukraine to win the admiration, respect and love of the whole of the Western World. In short, the hard power that allowed Ukraine to stave off the Russian attack transformed its global reputation and soft power standing.

The last edition of the Soft Power 30 study, a definitive ranking last published in 2019, gives a useful sense of where Ukraine stood preinvasion. Placing 45th out of a total of 60 countries, Ukraine's country brand was not in the elite league table.

And yet, since the invasion, Ukraine has received aid pledges worth over $60 billion and inspired NATO and NATO-allied countries to take on considerable economic pain by sanctioning Russia. Though not really a geopolitical data point, Ukraine's runaway win in the 2022 Eurovision song contest underlines the popular backing Ukraine enjoys across Europe.

Ukraine has managed to leverage its newfound soft power effectively too. In President Zelenskyy, Ukraine has an ideal communicator. Capable of delivering moving speeches to audiences around the world, he is equally adept at reaching people on Twitter and TikTok.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.N. Security Council via video link on April 5: Ukraine has an ideal communicator. © Reuters

Indeed, Ukraine has won the digital communications war over Russia, largely controlling the narrative, albeit with some early help from Western intelligence that exposed Russia's invasion plans.

Perhaps most critically, Ukraine has managed to directly link its own fight for survival to the issue of wider European security, the struggle for democratic sovereignty and the future of the rules-based international order.

Going forward, Ukraine needs to guard against international fatigue over the conflict and continue to communicate the link between Ukraine's struggle and that of the free world. Ukraine also needs to rally greater pressure on Russia, particularly around the Black Sea blockade.

Finally, Ukraine will need to secure international financing and grants to help it rebuild -- a new Marshall plan. To do that, Zelenskyy should put forward a compelling vision for his country's future that sets out guarantees on reforms and shows what Ukraine can bring to the global community in the future.

This is no easy task, but Ukraine has managed to defy the odds thus far. So long as those far-flung Ukrainian flags keep flying, whether they be in London, Norway, or dotted elsewhere across the free world, there is every hope for an eventual victory.