U.N.'s 2030 Agenda needs a reboot

Sujan Chinoy is director general of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and chair of Think20 India, a think tank engagement group attached to New Delhi's Group of 20 presidency. Tetsushi Sonobe is dean and chief executive of the Asian Development Bank Institute and lead chair of Think7 Japan, which is attached to Tokyo's Group of Seven presidency.

This month's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi brought unequivocal support for realizing the U.N. 2030 Agenda for achieving its Sustainable Development Goals and putting a new emphasis on the Global South. The G20's unanimous agreement to embrace the African Union as a member, signals a historic opportunity.