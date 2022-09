Andrew Collier is China country analyst for emerging markets research provider GlobalSource Partners. He was previously president of Bank of China International USA.

Inspectors from the U.S. Public Companies Accounting Oversight Board are due to begin reviewing the audit records of Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China and other Chinese companies listed in New York this week in Hong Kong under an agreement reached last month to avert the ejection of some 260 stocks from U.S. markets.