Chris Miller is an associate professor of international history at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts and the Jeane Kirkpatrick Visiting Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the author of "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology."

When the U.S. imposed major new export controls on China's data center and chip industries last October, many commentators suggested this unilateral action was likely to backfire.