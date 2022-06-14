U.S. and China see the strategic imperative of friendlier ties

Earl Carr is CEO at CJPA Global Advisors and editor of "From Trump to Biden and Beyond: Reimagining US-China Relations." James Hinote is a geopolitical analyst at CGPA Global Advisors.

Tensions between the United States and China have been on the rise in recent years, fueled by former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war, the pandemic, supply chain constraints and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But after President Joe Biden's comments in Tokyo last month that America would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against a potential Chinese invasion, there are signs that those tensions have already peaked.

Following public statements from the Chinese foreign ministry, both countries have started to signal the need to de-escalate tensions through increased diplomatic talks and seeking a negotiated end to the Trump-era tariffs.

The Biden administration has already engaged in significant Track 1 and Track 2 diplomacy with their Chinese counterparts. On April 20, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe in a call for the first time since Biden was sworn into office in January 2021.

The two men engaged on topics discussed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Biden, such as U.S.-China defense relations, regional security issues and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

On June 10, Austin and Wei met in person at the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore where they hoped to avoid a repeat of the disastrous Alaska meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Scheduled for 30 minutes, they met for just under an hour.

Lloyd Austin, left, talks with Wei Fenghe, center right, during the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore on June 11: They hoped to avoid a repeat of the disastrous Alaska meeting. © AP

While attending the Shangri-La Dialogue, Austin criticized China's aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific. However, the two military leaders were able to air grievances over Taiwan and other geopolitical issues, while Austin reaffirmed the United State's One China policy as dictated by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.

After the meeting, spokespersons from both sides affirmed that it was a "constructive and positive meeting." Chinese Senior Colonel Wu Qian said after the meeting that "the Chinese side thinks it is better to meet than not to meet and it is better to talk than not to talk." That sentiment was echoed by the American desire to establish clear lines of communication between commanders at both high and theater levels.

The Biden administration has also signaled a desire to end Trump-era tariffs that have seen rising costs for American consumers. On May 10, during a statutory four-year review of the tariffs, the Biden administration stated that they were evaluating ending certain tariffs with China. This aims to combat surging U.S. inflation that came in at a disastrous 8.6% in May's CPI report.

The Biden administration has also decided not to enforce a ban that prohibited U.S. investors from owning a stake in Chinese companies that have been linked to the 59 "Chinese military-industrial complex companies", as reported by Nikkei Asia in the article "U.S. gave investors 'green light' on blacklisted Chinese companies" published on June 6.

However, this de facto veto of the bans was met with opposition from lawmakers in both parties, highlighting a common view that the U.S. should be stricter on economic and military policy with China. The Biden administration could be transitioning to a new approach on certain Trump-era tariffs.

President Biden, under pressure from inflation and upcoming midterm elections in November, is looking to achieve a political win to try and save Democratic Party majorities in the House and Senate. The increase in Track 1 diplomatic talks and discussions of ending certain tariffs are likely to signal to China that the U.S. is ready to negotiate more favorable trading terms for both countries.

Unable to make unilateral decisions due to fears of a significant political backlash, the Biden administration could move to have both sides agree to a decrease in tariffs, which would achieve the aim of decreasing pressure on the average American consumer.

Furthermore, a negotiated deal that would include some concessions by the Chinese to purchase more American goods would allow President Biden to declare a needed political win before the midterm elections.

The Chinese Communist Party would spin any negotiated agreement differently for domestic audiences. Arguing that the Trump era tariffs and trade war were never effective in the first place.

Beijing would also refuse to negotiate any agreement if they felt like it was forced upon them but also emphasize a win-win proposition in initiating a benevolent effort to bolster economic growth and lower inflationary pressures. The Biden administration would emphasize the economic benefits to U.S. foreign policy extracted from China.

The U.S. and China are clearly attempting to de-escalate tensions through these high-level diplomatic meetings and signaling that it may be time to end Trump's tariffs in exchange for a more pragmatic and targeted approach.

A mutually beneficial agreement will go a long way toward reducing tensions between Washington and Beijing and facilitate further talks and cooperation as geostrategic competitors instead of potential adversaries.