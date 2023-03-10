ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

U.S. must aim high with IPEF to maintain influence

Pacts that exclude Washington are reshaping supply chains and trade flows

Barbara Weisel
| U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden at the IPEF virtual launch event hosted from Tokyo in May 2022: Success will require Washington to move from rhetoric to substance.   © Reuters

Barbara Weisel is a managing director of Rock Creek Global Advisors in Washington and a member of the advisory board of the American Association of the Indo-Pacific. She was previously the chief U.S. negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.

The U.S. and its 13 partners will sit down in Bali next week for a new round of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity negotiations. They are moving quickly in hopes that the initiative will boost their pandemic recovery efforts, clean energy transition and digital transformation.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close