U.S. must aim high with IPEF to maintain influence

Barbara Weisel is a managing director of Rock Creek Global Advisors in Washington and a member of the advisory board of the American Association of the Indo-Pacific. She was previously the chief U.S. negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.

The U.S. and its 13 partners will sit down in Bali next week for a new round of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity negotiations. They are moving quickly in hopes that the initiative will boost their pandemic recovery efforts, clean energy transition and digital transformation.