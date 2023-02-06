U.S. should accept that its Indian Ocean base belongs to Africa

Peter Harris is an associate professor of political science at Colorado State University.
Could the U.S. rest easy if its only military base in the Indian Ocean were under the sovereign authority of an African government instead of the U.K.?
Recognition of Mauritian sovereignty would not affect access to Diego Garcia
Peter Harris is an associate professor of political science at Colorado State University.
Could the U.S. rest easy if its only military base in the Indian Ocean were under the sovereign authority of an African government instead of the U.K.?
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.