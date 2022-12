Tom Corben is a research fellow in the foreign policy and defense program of the University of Sydney's United States Studies Center. Jada Fraser is editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Journal of Asian Affairs.

Australia and Japan will have an opportunity this week to take their coordination on regional strategy to the next level. While much of their discussions will be about China, by working together, they should also seize the chance to convey messages to the U.S. more forcefully.