US-Europe ties will not snap back just because Biden is president

Ian Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and author of Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism.

Donald Trump changed America -- not as much as his supporters wanted, but more than his critics hoped.

Yet, the U.S. was not the only country that changed these last four years. While President Joe Biden struggles to reassure allies that the U.S. they remember is back, others have kept on changing.

That makes returning to the way things were impossible. That is particularly true of the trans-Atlantic relationship -- the unique relationship once enjoyed between the U.S. and Europe is not coming back, even with Biden in office. And not all of it has to do with Trump.

The first reason U.S.-EU relations will not return to their previous state predates Trump even taking office -- the Brexit vote. For decades, the U.K. was the U.S.'s first port of call when dealing with Europe. While it sometimes stood against the prevailing winds in the EU, London served as a reliable and effective advocate in the bloc for the U.S.

The U.S. must now invest even more time and energy in its relations with the politicians and institutions of the EU without appearing to give the U.K. short shrift; Anglo-American defense and intelligence ties are still valuable enough to warrant special attention from Washington. After all, it is the U.K. that most closely shares the U.S. view on geopolitical issues like Russia and China, more on that below.

On the other hand, the Biden Administration shares the EU's and Ireland's assessment of the challenges reinstated by Brexit in Northern Ireland. Brexit will make navigating the U.K. and EU relationship much more challenging for the White House, especially as the U.K. and EU remain at loggerheads for the foreseeable future.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a press conference on reaching a Brexit trade deal in December 2020: Brexit will make navigating the U.K. and EU relationship much more challenging for the White House. © Getty Images

The second dividing line between the U.S. and Europe is on the broader values which underpin policy choices. On economic issues, the Trump era awakened in U.S. politicians the realization that they need to more proactively tend to matters at home. For Democrats, that means more assistance for U.S. workers and more industrial subsidies.

This may sound more familiar in Europe but it will not prevent Brussels from defending its single market against what it perceives as unfair competitive advantages. Add to this the EU's particular approach to 21st-century concerns like climate change and digital services and you have a fairly high likelihood of new tariffs, regulations, or both applying to U.S.-EU trade. Together with different approaches taken to issues like data privacy, the social contract and freedom of speech, the common values the U.S. and Europe once shared are getting difficult to align.

But the most critical division is over geopolitics and the perceptions of who is a friend and who a foe. The trans-Atlantic relationship was at its strongest during the Cold War when the Soviets presented a common enemy for both the U.S. and Europe to focus on.

Today, some Europeans want closer relations with Moscow, seeing it as a critical energy partner; others want to give it the cold shoulder over Vladimir Putin's aggressive actions abroad and human rights violations at home. But the real dividing issue between the U.S. and Europe is China -- the U.S. sees China as its main rival across both the economic and national security, including technology, landscapes.

Europe may consider China a national security threat, but hopes to cooperate economically in areas of mutual interest with Beijing, as shown in the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment they signed in December. It is hard to work closely together when you cannot even agree on who your friends and who your enemies are. And without an external threat to unite them, the trans-Atlantic relationship drifts further apart.

European leaders are happy to see a more traditional president like Biden back in the White House. But the relief that Trump is gone does not provide a basis for a strong relationship. The trans-Atlantic alliance is in decline, and so too the Western-led world order with it. The sooner both sides understand that, the sooner they can begin building the new architecture required for a stronger, lasting relationship.