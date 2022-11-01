Ukraine war will make China think twice about invading Taiwan

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis is vice chairman for global affairs and a managing director at private equity firm The Carlyle Group. He previously served as supreme allied commander of NATO and dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. He is the author of "2034: A Novel of the Next World War."

As the dust settles from the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping's ascension to an unprecedented third term as general secretary, Beijing's view of the unfolding Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking on growing geopolitical significance.