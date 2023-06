Zachary Abuza is a professor of strategy security at the U.S. National War College in Washington. The views expressed here are his own and may not reflect those of the college or the U.S. government.

After an anti-corruption campaign that saw 7,500 officials including the country's president and members of the Communist Party Politburo forced to resign or jailed over the course of nearly a decade, the Vietnamese leadership is at last shifting gears as the economy loses steam.