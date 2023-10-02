ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Warren Buffett is right to be 'proud' of Japan's trading companies

'Sogo shosha' have become key players in supply chain transformation

Mitsuru Claire Chino
| Japan
Warren Buffett has taken significant stakes in five of the largest sogo shosha, helping push the Nikkei 225 index back to a level unseen in decades. (Nikkei montage)

Mitsuru Claire Chino is managing executive officer at Itochu.

For years, many in Japan saw the country's general trading companies, known as sogo shosha, as obsolete artifacts of a bygone era in the country's economic development.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more