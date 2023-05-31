Washington Declaration isn't slowing North Korea's nuclear program

John Merrill is a visiting scholar at the Institute for Korean Studies at George Washington University and former head of the Northeast Asia division of the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research. John Burton is editor of a forthcoming study on U.S.-South Korean diplomatic relations to be published by the Korea Economic Institute of America.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made quite the impression with his emotional rendition of the 1970s song "American Pie" at a White House state dinner in late April.