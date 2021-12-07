ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Why the metaverse will go far beyond Meta

Users will have more choice in Web 3.0 than they do on the internet today

John Mitchell
| North America
Value is being set free from the systems in which it was generated.   © LightRocket/Getty Images

John Mitchell is co-founder and CEO of Episode Six, a Texas-based fintech company with extensive operations in Asia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more