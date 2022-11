Alexander L. Vuving is a professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii. The views expressed in this article are his own.

When Xi Jinping became head of the Chinese Communist Party a decade ago, he ushered in a new era of foreign policy by jettisoning a key dictum of late leader Deng Xiaoping that had guided Beijing's grand strategy for more than two decades.