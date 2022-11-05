Without internationalization, Japanese higher education is sinking

Nancy Snow is distinguished visiting professor of strategic communications at Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University and was previously Pax Mundi professor of global public diplomacy at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies.

The University of Tokyo "seeks to reimagine the university as an institution that serves the global public by nurturing diverse and talented individuals who can provide creative solutions to world problems," wrote Teruo Fujii, its president, in a recent article for U.K. magazine Times Higher Education.