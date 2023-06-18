World Expos can give globalization back its mojo

Carlo Ratti is a professor of the practice of urban technologies and planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and directs the Senseable City Lab there. He is also founding partner of design and innovation company CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and compatriot rapper Psy will be in Paris next week to make a case to the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions for the port city of Busan to host the World Expo 2030. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to be there as well to pitch for Rome's bid.