Xi should heed China stock boom, even if it makes Trump's head explode

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of "Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan's Lost Decades."

China's latest stock boom almost seems designed to make Donald Trump's head explode.

The U.S. president spent the past three-plus years throwing stumbling blocks before a Chinese economy threatening to top the U.S. He even cajoled the Federal Reserve into underwriting a Wall Street rally to prove that all is well despite the trade war and a pandemic decimating growth.

Yet the real action is in China, where Jack Ma's Ant Group filed for what could be history's biggest initial public offering. Not in New York, as he did in 2014 with Alibaba, but in Shanghai and Hong Kong -- financial centers that Trump's minions have been trying to sideline. Then you have this week's splashy, casino-style opening in Shenzhen, making the failed gaming mogul in the White House green (gaming-table green, of course) with envy.

No, the Chinese metropolis is not pulling a Las Vegas. No cavernous, neon-lit gaming monstrosities there. What you will find is a newly turbocharged stock market -- ChiNext -- that amounts to the same thing at the very worst time for President Xi Jinping's economic reform process. Shenzhen's technology board isn't new. But the sudden burst of frenzied trading, the likes of which punters have rarely seen, is indeed a novelty. Exhibit A: one debutant stock on Monday skyrocketed nearly 3,000%.

Contec Medical Systems might now have a featured place in market-mania infamy. Around the time the Hebei-based medical equipment maker was turning heads, ChiNext companies were trading around 77 times reported earnings. That is nearly five times pricier than valuations on the Shanghai Composite Index, where China's version of blue-chip names trade.

The reason is Beijing's desperation to get China's economy back on track -- and the hope that stock rally buzz will help.

Case in point: revised trading rules that allow new ChiNext issues to rally or plunge without limit in their first five trading days. Add that to a fast-track system to rush IPOs to market. That is the opposite of what anyone looking to build a world-class bourse that plays a trusted price-discovery role would do.

That we are seeing this in Xi's China -- and now -- suggests the casino-closing policy of 2015 is null and void. Back then, the big action was in Shanghai, when shares were in free fall. In just one three-week period between June and July 2015, Shanghai shares lost a third of their value. Those losses shoulder-checked bourses from Tokyo to London to New York, putting Xi into damage-control mode.

The 2008 "Lehman shock" did few favors for America's global standing. The last thing Xi wanted was for China to be blamed for the next crisis, and Beijing circled the wagons to stop and wall off Shanghai's losses.

The government bought shares aggressively. The People's Bank of China put liquidity spigots on full blast, just like Trump's Fed today. Regulators loosened margin requirements. Trading was suspended across swathes of the market, and thousands of companies switched off. The IPO market shut down.

The then-$15 trillion-dollar shadow-banking industry helped bail out the market. So did average consumers, urged on by government propaganda campaigns to buy shares for love of the motherland. Homeowners, too. In a particularly desperate move, Xi's pit bosses let punters put up flats as collateral to buy shares.

Once the dust settled, Xi's team pivoted back to reforming a shaky system. Moves to internationalize the yuan, loosen the capital account and embrace market forces were about getting Beijing into the ultimate VIP room: the Group of Seven. Xi's "Made in China 2025" extravaganza was about moving away from old-economy manufacturing toward Silicon Valley-like innovation.

Enter a Trump White House determined to stop China at all costs. What began with a 1980s-style trade tiff added currency, technology, health and cultural theaters to the broader U.S.-China economic war. And just as in 2015, Xi's reform drive has been knocked off course.

A large screen shows Xi Jinping speaking in Beijing on June 30: his reform drive has been knocked off course just as in 2015. © AP

Trump's taxes on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods drove Chinese growth to 30-year lows even before COVID-19 showed up. Then Beijing's moves to ramp up the stimulus pumped new life into the shadow-banking monster Xi had pledged to slay. All that opaque capital only reinforces and incentivizes complacency and corruption.

After Xi harnessed trade-war headwinds as a rationale to clamp down on local and foreign media, he used the geopolitical chaos to make Hong Kong just another mainland city. Now he is reopening the gaming parlors, starting in Shenzhen.

Tech boards like ChiNext and Shanghai's Nasdaq-like STAR market are a grand and worthy idea. China does indeed need a bull market in scrappy unicorn startups that disrupt the economy from the ground up and create millions of high-paying service jobs. This dynamic is Trump's worst nightmare.

But regulators, and by extension Xi's government, are putting froth before credibility. Rushing scores of unknown, untested companies to market could do more to reproduce Wall Street's early 2000s tech crash than drive China Inc. upmarket.

Everyone knows China is destined for prime time. Xi's government must put in the work, though, to build a solid underlying financial system. Giving Vegas and Macao a run for their money is not how China will get into VIP circles in the long run.