In pictures: G-7 opens with protests, remembrance, plenty of police

Wealthy democracies gather for Hiroshima summit

French President Emmanuel Macron pats Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the back alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for the A-bomb Victims in Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park as part of the Group of Seven summit on May 19.   © EPA/Jiji
HIROKI ENDO and YUKI KOHARA, Nikkei Asia photo editor | Japan

HIROSHIMA -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida opened the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on Friday, welcoming fellow leaders at the Peace Memorial Park dedicated to victims of the atomic bombing of the western Japanese city in 1945. The dignitaries arrived in rainy weather and under heavy police protection amid sporadic protests against the gathering. The wealthy democracies aim to show a united front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine while discussing a host of other global challenges.

May 19 (Day 1)

