26 killed as violence re-erupts in Indonesia's Papua province

JAKARTA -- At least 26 people were killed in a re-eruption of violence in Indonesia's restive Papua province on Monday, while unrest is sweeping other parts of the country in mounting student protests against a string of controversial bills.

Students in the small Papua town of Wamena, enraged by an alleged racist incident against a fellow student, held a rally on Monday that quickly turned violent. Joined by some local residents, protesters set fire to government offices, public facilities and vehicles.

Local news wire Antara reported the death toll will likely climb as search efforts in charred building rubble were ongoing. The police on Tuesday said that 22 of the dead were nonnative Papuans, suggesting that the deaths were the result of attacks on places such as shops and offices rather than a security crackdown against protesters. Police added that more than 66 others were injured.

Police said information regarding the racist incident that circulated quickly on social media was not true. "We're currently still searching for perpetrators who have [spread] disinformation or hoaxes, which led to the mobilization of the crowd and the killings," Papua Police said in a statement.

Last month, another viral video showing Indonesian security officers racially abusing Papuan students fueled a wave of violent protests across Papua and West Papua that reportedly led to several deaths.

The Papuan people are of Austronesian origin and have long been subject, according to rights groups, to discrimination, racism and stigmatization by security officers and members of other ethnic groups in Indonesia -- the majority of whom are of Malay background.

Last month's incident reignited calls for Papua and West Papua independence from Indonesia, with rights groups slamming the governments' response to the unrest. Jakarta increased military deployment to the region, arrested separatist activists, and banned internet access in the two provinces. The communications ministry has reportedly restricted the internet access again in Wamena since Monday's riots.

University students protest outside the Indonesian parliament building in Jakarta on Monday. © Reuters

The Papua unrest is one several crises facing President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo less than a month before his inauguration for a second five-year term.

Tens of thousands of students took the streets on Tuesday across the country for a second straight day of protests against a number of issues. .

The protesters are rejecting a revision to the country's decades-old criminal code that would prevent rape victims from seeking abortion, as well as outlawing extramarital and gay sex. The draft amendment would also reduce the minimum sentence for graft convictions and outlaw criticism of the president and the government.

Students are also demanding that Widodo overturns a newly passed act governing the Corruption Eradication Commission -- a law that is widely seen as an attempt by corrupt parliament members to weaken the powers of the anti-graft body.

They also seek the demilitarization of Papua and West Papua, and want action against companies believed to be responsible for a spate of forest and land fires and the ensuing haze on Sumatra and Kalimantan islands.

Protesters shouted slogans such as "Bring down Jokowi" and "Reform is being corrupted." The demonstration in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, turned violent, while crowds continue to gather in other major cities such as Bandung, Malang and Semarang, as well as outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta. Police are stopping buses carrying students from other regions from entering Jakarta.

Widodo on Monday said deliberations on the amendment to the criminal code and other controversial bills will be delayed amid the widening protests.