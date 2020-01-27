ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Abe government slips to 48% approval in latest survey

Public shows unease on plan to open casino resorts in Japan

MINAKO YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writer
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's approval rating has slipped below the 50% mark. (Photo by Uchiro Kasai)

TOKYO -- The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe garnered 48% support in a Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll conducted Friday through Sunday, down 2 points from the previous survey in December. Disapproval, meanwhile, increased 4 points to 45%.

The Abe cabinet's approval rating fell below 50% for the first time since March 2019. At that time, it came to light that the labor ministry doctored labor statistics every month. A series of scandals, such as the use of public funds for a political cherry blossom viewing party, has followed.

The poll also found 67% of respondents said there should be a review of plans to open casino resorts in Japan, likely due to a recent bribery scandal associated with the selection process.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party saw its support rise 4 points to 45%, while support for the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, increased by 2 points to 10%.

On dispatching the Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Middle East this month to ensure the safety of Japanese vessels, 58% said they approved while 35% did not.

Asked if the country's parliament should discuss constitutional reform that would allow a greater role for Japan's military, 73% of respondents said they should "debate the issue," the same level as in the previous survey. Those saying there was no need rose 3 points to 22%.

On who should become the next prime minister, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba led the pack with 25% support, a 5-point increase from the previous survey. Abe, whose term ends in September next year, was second with 17%, followed by Shinjiro Koizumi, son of the famed Japanese leader in the 2000s, with 11%. Koizumi lost 6 points from the last survey.

The survey was conducted by Nikkei Research and received 992 responses for a response rate of 41.3%.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media