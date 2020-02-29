ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Abe pledges subsidies for working parents hit by school closures

Japan PM says halting coronavirus requires 'every possible means'

JADA NAGUMO and FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writers
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explains his coronavirus response in Tokyo on Feb. 29. (Photo by Taro Yokosawa)

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday said his government will provide subsidies to help working parents cope with school closures aimed at containing the new coronavirus.

"We need to resort to every possible means" to stop the virus, Abe told reporters. Families were surprised on Thursday when the prime minister asked all elementary, middle and high schools to close temporarily starting Monday, as the government scrambles to prevent a wider outbreak.

"We will take care of those households by using our subsidy system," Abe said, referring to the country's 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in reserve funds for emergency measures.

While it is up to schools and local governments to decide whether to cancel classes, many companies have already taken steps to prepare for across-the board closures, with some employers rolling out large-scale telecommuting systems and cram schools suspending sessions.

"I understand that it will be a big burden for working parents, but the safety and health of the children are most important," the prime minister said. "I ask for the parents' and companies' understanding."

The city of Tokyo has also asked schools to move up spring break by two weeks, once their final examinations are finished. After the academic year, Japanese schools normally take a break from the middle of March through early April.

