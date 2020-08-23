Abe reaches another record, this time for consecutive days in post

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Shinzo Abe, right, had been Japan's prime minister for 2,798 days in a row as of Aug. 23 -- as many consecutive days as great-uncle Eisaku Sato.
YUKI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, already Japan's longest-serving leader, has reached another milestone by matching the record for consecutive days in office.

Abe held the post for 2,798 straight days as of Sunday -- as many as great-uncle Eisaku Sato, who served from November 1964 to July 1972.

From Monday, Abe will be an unparalleled leader in both total number of days in office and uninterrupted time in power.

Abe's current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to run through September 2021. He plans to spend his remaining time fighting COVID-19 and pushing to change Japan's constitution.

Concerns about Abe's health surfaced after he spent hours in a hospital for a checkup Monday. Returning to office Wednesday from a three-day break, he brushed off speculation, saying he is in good health and can fulfill his duties.

Abe first became prime minister in September 2006, only to step down a year later for health reasons. He returned in December 2012 after his LDP beat the Democratic Party of Japan in a general election.

Abe has since led the party to victory in the general elections of 2014 and 2017, as well as upper house elections in 2013, 2016 and 2019, remaining in office for more than seven and a half years.

He became the longest-serving postwar prime minister in combined days served by overtaking Sato in August 2019, then broke the nation's overall record by surpassing Taro Katsura's 2,886 days that November.

After taking office in 2012, he focused on the economy under the banner of Abenomics. He parlayed his economic success into other policy achievements, including the 2015 passage of national security legislation allowing the Self-Defense Forces to defend allies under attack.

On the diplomatic front, he improved relations with U.S. Through golf diplomacy, Abe built a personal rapport with President Donald Trump.

For the time being, Abe is expected to focus on the pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, originally scheduled for this summer, have been delayed to 2021 by the coronavirus. But whether the games can actually be held will depend on conditions at home and abroad.

As for constitution reform, Abe has repeatedly said he intends to get it done while in office. The LDP has compiled draft plans, including adding the SDF to the war-renouncing Article 9. But discussions in the lower and upper houses have stalled.

