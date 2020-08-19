Abe returns to work after 3-day break

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resumed official duties on Wednesday after a three-day summer break.

"I had a medical checkup to ensure that I can fulfill my duties in good health," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office. "I want to go back to work and do my best."

The prime minister took a brief three-day break that ended on Tuesday, including a full-day medical checkup at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on television on Tuesday that the prime minister had an additional checkup during his holiday.