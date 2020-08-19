ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Abe returns to work after 3-day break

Medical checkup part of hiatus as Japanese prime minister pledges his 'best'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on August 19. (Photo by Yumi Kotani)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resumed official duties on Wednesday after a three-day summer break.

"I had a medical checkup to ensure that I can fulfill my duties in good health," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office. "I want to go back to work and do my best."

The prime minister took a brief three-day break that ended on Tuesday, including a full-day medical checkup at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on television on Tuesday that the prime minister had an additional checkup during his holiday.

