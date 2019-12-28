Abe reveals his 'successor list' but keeps up the suspense

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday denied speculation about his ambition for a fourth term and went on to single out four of his loyal deputies as potential candidates to succeed him.

"I really am not thinking about" a fourth run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, Abe said in the recording of a television program scheduled to be aired Sunday. "The LDP has a wealth of talent."

Abe then talked about each of his trusted lieutenants -- LDP policy chief and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato -- in that order.

Clockwise from top left, Kishida, Motegi, Kato and Suga.

Abe mentioned how Kishida, as foreign minister, worked to realize then-U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to Hiroshima. "He is such an earnest person. Many people feel very comfortable being with him," Abe said.

As for Motegi, Abe commended him for playing the lead negotiator for U.S.-Japan trade talks. "He continued to deliver results even as he was handling a very difficult task," the prime minister said.

Suga "has a deep experience in negotiating various issues with the U.S.," Abe said of his top spokesperson. Suga is in charge of talks to ease Okinawa's burden in hosting U.S. bases.

Kato "has taken part in diplomatic negotiations as a deputy chief cabinet secretary," Abe said.

"By having them compete against each other, I hope the people will realize that the LDP has many talented politicians," he added.

Abe was also asked about former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, who challenged Abe in the September 2018 party presidential election and is believed to be eyeing the prime minister post. "He is very studious and has the guts to take on challenges."

Abe did not mention Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, often a top contender for the job in opinion polls, nor Defense Minister Taro Kono, who is also seen as a potential candidate.

Abe is serving his third term, which ends September 2021. Without a clear front-runner to succeed him, speculation has persisted that Abe is eyeing a fourth term.