Abe's approval rating flat at 50% after November slide

TOKYO -- Half of Japan's voting-age public supports Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet, unchanged from a month earlier, when controversy over invitations to a government-funded event hurt the approval rating.

The reading came to 50% in a Nikkei-TV Tokyo survey taken from Friday through Sunday. The disapproval rating stayed essentially flat at 41% as well.

Cabinet supporters among men dipped 3 percentage points to 53% but climbed 3 points to 46% among women. Approval tended to be higher among younger generations, with support at 56% for those 18 to 39 years old, 50% for those in their 40s and 50s, and 48% for those 60 and up.

The previous survey was conducted around the time that opposition parties were questioning in parliament cherry-blossom-viewing invitations extended to Abe supporters. In that November poll, the cabinet approval rating had plunged 7 points from October to 50%.

The new survey shows that 74% were not satisfied with the government's explanations regarding the controversy, while 14% were. Even among supporters of the cabinet or Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, more than 60% said they were not satisfied.

Asked about Japan's plan to dispatch the Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Middle East to protect Japanese vessels, 49% approved and 38% opposed it.

Seventy-four percent said the parties should begin discussions on specific steps to revise the constitution, unchanged from the previous poll.

On Japanese relations with South Korea, strained in recent months, 70% saw no need to rush to mend fences if Japan must make concessions, while 20% said Japan should yield to improve ties.

The survey also asked respondents to pick the next prime minister from 10 possible choices, and the ranking of the top five was unchanged from November. Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba came in first at 20%, followed by 17% for Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 15% for incumbent Abe, 9% for Defense Minister Taro Kono, and 6% for Yukio Edano, leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Nikkei Research surveyed people 18 and older via random-digit dialing. It received 957 responses, for a response rate of 43.8%.