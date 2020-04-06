ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Abe set to declare coronavirus emergency for Japan

Officials talk of declaration any day now as COVID-19 cases jump

YUKI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writer
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves the office wearing a mask, April 5.    © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided on Monday to declare a coronavirus emergency, Nikkei has learned, as new cases in the capital increase at a record pace. The government will hold an unofficial meeting of a panel of experts and start preparing for the declaration.

Tokyo and surrounding areas, as well as Osaka, are expected to be affected by the declaration.

Abe met with parties including Health Minister Katsunobu Kato and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the economic and fiscal policy minister, on Sunday to discuss the spread of infections.

"If necessary, we will decide [to declare an emergency] without hesitation," said Nishimura, who heads the government's coronavirus response, on a show of public broadcaster NHK on Sunday. "We are looking for signs of an overshoot," he said, referring to an explosion in cases, and noted that the atmosphere has grown extremely tense.

On the same program, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike called on the central government to issue an emergency declaration promptly.

An emergency declaration gives governors in the areas covered formal powers, such as issuing requests that people stay home. A declaration could come any day now, a cabinet member said Sunday.

The constitution does not permit the government to demand that individuals stay home, owing to civil liberties concerns.

The prime minister is supposed to ask an advisory panel of experts for its opinion before declaring an emergency, in addition to notifying both houses of parliament in advance.

Abe has been criticized for not having already declared an emergency -- a hesitance thought by many to stem from a strong desire to hold the Olympics this summer in Tokyo as originally planned. The International Olympic Committee decided in late March to postpone the games to 2021 after consulting with the prime minister and others.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media