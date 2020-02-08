Abe should stay until 2024, ex-prime minister suggests

TOKYO -- Former Japanese leader Yoshiro Mori has voiced support for the idea of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeking an unprecedented fourth term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which would keep the 65-year-old leader in office until 2024, citing Abe's close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The revelation comes in an interview published Friday by monthly magazine Bungeishunju.

"Having him stay on would serve the national interest," said the 82-year-old Mori, who retains a measure of influence within the LDP since his 2012 retirement from politics. Mori served as Japanese prime minister from 2000 to 2001.

He also expressed support for former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as an eventual successor to Abe.

Mori said he would favor a snap election after this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and that Abe should not step down this fall.

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori.

"There is no way the Olympics is going to be his swan song," the former prime minister told the magazine. Mori, an avid rugby fan, pushed hard to bring the Rugby World Cup to Japan in 2019 and serves as the chairman of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Abe became the first LDP president to serve three consecutive terms, and party rules would need to be rewritten again to let him be elected a fourth time. His term as party president ends in September 2021.

A fourth term would see him in office until September 2024.

On Monday, Mori had dinner with Abe and another retired LDP heavyweight, Mikio Aoki, at a Tokyo restaurant specializing in puffer fish.

Aoki, once known as the most powerful man in the parliament's upper house, notably supported Abe rival Shigeru Ishiba in the 2018 LDP presidential race. Mori belonged to the same LDP faction as Abe and Junichiro Koizumi, another former prime minister.

Abe's successor must be able to build cooperative relationships with the party's various factions, Mori said in the interview.

"If you are looking for a candidate that fits that requirement, there's only Mr. Kishida," he said.

Mori said he favors Abe's long-serving chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, for the post of LDP secretary-general.

As for Defense Minister Taro Kono and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi -- the son of the former prime minister -- they "still have a lot of hard lessons to learn," Mori said.

Mori called Ishiba, who is also believed to be vying for the prime minister post, "heartless," citing that he left the LDP when Mori was serving as the party secretary-general.