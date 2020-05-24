ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Abe to attend if G-7 holds in-person summit

Trump hopes to convene June meeting in or near Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seen together on a golf course in Chiba during the American leader's visit in May 2019. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
SHOTARO MIYASAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has informed the U.S., the chair of the Group of Seven nations this year, that he will attend a leaders' meeting if it takes place in June as the White House hopes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that he may again host an in-person summit of the G-7 leaders in or near Washington, after earlier canceling the meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If Abe does attend, it will be his first overseas trip since visiting the Middle East in mid-January. He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump during the visit.

The topics at the summit of representatives of the major industrial nations will include cooperation in rebuilding the global economy, as well as the development of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. China's bid to strengthen security controls over Hong Kong is also expected to be discussed.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Thursday that Washington had informed Japan that it is considering holding an in-person summit.

This year's G-7 summit was originally planned to be held on June 10-12 at Camp David in the U.S. state of Maryland, but was switched to videoconference due to the pandemic.

Since March, multinational political gatherings such as the G-7 and Group of 20 have all shifted to videoconference. But concerns have been raised regarding the security of the connections.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close