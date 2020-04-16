ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Abe to expand coronavirus emergency to cover all of Japan

Surge in coronavirus cases leads PM to extend coverage to all 47 prefectures

Nikkei staff writers
Japan's nationwide state of emergency will run through May 6.

TOKYO -- Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday has decidedto expand the state of emergency to the entire country -- up from seven prefectures out of 47 at present -- as the new coronavirus epidemic continues to spread, Nikkei has learned.

The state of emergency will run through May 6 for all areas, the same date as in previously designated areas, which include Tokyo and Osaka.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic revival, on Thursday asked a panel of experts on the virus for a recommendation that the state of emergency be extended nationwide.

Nishimura will report to a joint parliamentary committee later in the day and the government's countermeasures team will then make an official decision.

The government aims to apply more pressure on people to stay home. Abe has so far tried to contain the virus by reducing people's social contacts by at least 70%.

Since the government declared the state of emergency on April 7, other areas have asked to be included. One, Aichi Prefecture, home to Japan's fourth-largest city, Nagoya, later declared its own state of emergency.

