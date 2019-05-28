After gaining hold in Europe, populism spreads across Asia

GENEVA/BERLIN/ATHENS -- Populism is on the rise across Europe, with eurosceptics expected to sharply increase their seats in the latest European Parliament elections, and the populist wave is reverberating through Asia as well.

Eurosceptic populists, who criticize the European Union and regional integration while advocating handouts and anti-immigration policies, are winning increased support from voters as the continent is caught in an economic slowdown under EU rules imposing strict fiscal discipline.

The results of the European Parliament elections, which came out on Sunday, gave Eurosceptics about 30% of the seats. The pressure to reverse the continent's tilt toward integration since World War II continues to build.

The regimes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have led to increased anxiety and poverty, according to Matteo Salvini, head of the Italian far-right Lega party, speaking at a campaign rally in the southern Italian city of Bari on Tuesday, to cheers from those gathered.

Lega has an anti-immigration stance, with Salvini, who serves as interior minister in the Italian coalition government, having closed the country's ports to humanitarian ships that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean sea. Attracting Italians who are fed up with the country's prolonged economic stagnation, Lega is far ahead of other parties with an approval rating of 32%.

The left-wing populist Five Star Movement, Lega's partner in the ruling coalition, advocates policies of handouts to the needy. In April, Italy began a basic "citizens' income" program, with those who were seeking work and earning less than the poverty line figure of 780 euros per month eligible to receive up to that amount on a monthly basis.

Populist policies ahead of elections are also common in Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won India's general election, which concluded on May 19, by a landslide, after propping up the government procurement price of agricultural products for farmers and introducing a new health care program for the poor, covering 500 million people.

In Thailand, where pro-junta parties clashed with pro-democracy forces in elections in March, the incumbent junta dished out at least 50 billion baht ($1.5 billion) to its people ahead of the vote. This included a "New Year's gift" of 500 baht to 14.5 million Thais, one-fifth of the population, who hold a welfare card. The junta also announced a plan to give away mobile phone SIM cards to registered low-income earners, giving them free internet access.

Data compiled by Swedish think tank Timbro underscore the rapid rise of populism in Europe. In the most recent elections held in 2018 in Italy and Greece, populist parties respectively won 56.7% and 57% of all votes cast, up about 40 percentage points from 10 years earlier.

Behind the rapid growth in populism in Europe is an economic stagnation trap which has persisted in the region. Greece and Italy saw their unemployment rates reach 19.3% and 10.6%, respectively, in 2018.

EU member states are required to keep the government deficit and debt within 3% and 60% of GDP, respectively. When economic activity slows, countries face fiscal constraints that leave them unable to make needed investments in such areas as infrastructure.

When a country experiences an economic slowdown, it regains export competitiveness as its currency falls in value. But the mechanism does not work for EU members who have adopted the region's single-currency, the euro.

With economic stagnation narrowing fiscal leeway, the ratios of fixed asset investment to GDP in Greece and Italy are lower than the average for all other OECD countries. The potential growth rates for Greece and Italy have also fallen as crumbling roads and ports erode economic activity.

Populist parties advocating radical policies tend to attract people who are discontented with the current state of affairs.

The groundswell of support for such parties is seen in other countries, including France. The populist National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, is expected to outgain Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche party in the European Parliament election. The nation's unemployment rate and growth potential have worsened over the past decade.

Germany, which has a solid economy, is also seeing a rise in populism. Analysts forecast that Alternative for Germany, a far-right party adopting an anti-immigration platform, will win 11 seats in the European Parliament, up from just one previously.

Social friction has sharply increased in Germany, which has accepted more than 1 million refugees since 2015. Residents of the former East Germany are strongly discontented, feeling that they are treated as "second-class citizens" in comparison with those in the former West Germany, and tend to support ultraright parties and view immigrants with hostility.

In Greece, meanwhile, populism gathered momentum ahead of other European countries, but has now begun to subside.

When the country was mired in a government-debt crisis, the Syriza party, led by Alexis Tsipras, came to power on an anti-austerity platform.

But the Tsipras administration failed to put that platform into action, as it had to negotiate with the EU, raise taxes and social insurance premiums while reducing debt.

Gelly Giannoukakou, a 42-year-old housewife and former worker in the private sector in Athens, said she had believed in Tsipras' campaign pledges, "but I have recognized the truth." She said she would now be voting for the liberal-conservative New Democracy party in the European Parliament elections.

The European Parliament serves as the EU's lower chamber, with influence on budget plans and legislation. Increased representation of populist parties will "tangibly change the balance of power in how the parliament operates," according to Osamu Tanaka of Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Should money go toward fleeting handouts instead of growth-oriented investments, the potential for the next financial tremors originating in Europe may take a step toward reality.

Nikkei staff writer Momoko Kidera in Athens contributed to this report.