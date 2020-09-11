Amnesty urges Kirin and Posco to cut ties with Myanmar partner

YANGON -- A Myanmar conglomerate with many military shareholders is financing the armed forces, Amnesty International said in a report Thursday that called for foreign partners to sever ties.

The human rights group's report, which claimed that military units own about one-third of Myanma Economic Holdings, said several generals and army groups directly responsible for human rights violations, including the persecution of Rohingya Muslims, have received big dividend payments from the company.

The company was founded by the military in 1990 and runs businesses including mining, beer, tobacco, textile and banks. In 2019, it was the second-highest taxpayer of all companies in the country, handing to state coffers more than $14 million.

Myanma Economic's foreign business partners include South Korean steel company Posco, Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings and Chinese metal mining company Wanbao Mining.

Kirin, which has a joint venture with Myanma Economic to produce and sell beer, has raised concerns and said it took its responsibilities in Myanmar seriously. "We emphasize that it is wholly unacceptable for Kirin that proceeds from our Myanmar joint ventures could be used for any military purposes," the company said in the statement.

Amnesty is calling on these companies to disengage from any businesses with Myanma Economic.

The report alleged that the total amount of dividends paid in the 20 years until 2011 to military units was 95 billion kyat, or $71 million based on current market rates and $16 billion dollars based on the official currency rate.

According to the report, a total of 95 military units under the Western Command -- which is responsible for operations in Rakhine state, where violence against Rohingya were committed and from where they were forced to flee -- were shareholders. Furthermore, military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was the top shareholder over 2010 and 2011. He received a dividend of 1.5 million kyat.

Not only were these military units accused of breaking international law against Rohingya Muslims, they were involved in armed conflict with the Arakan Army. The U.S. and the European Union have sanctioned generals including Min Aung Hlaing and related individuals for their roles in "atrocities and serious human rights violations" during the operations against Rohingya Muslims.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017.

"The perpetrators of some of the worst human rights violations in Myanmar's recent history are among those who benefit from Myanma Economic Holdings' business activities," Mark Dummett, Amnesty head of business, security and human rights, said in a statement.

Justice for Myanmar, a human rights group, obtained Myanma Economic's confidential 2010-2011 shareholder report and handed it to Amnesty.

Amnesty has urged the Myanmar government to prohibit the military from engaging in any form of economic activity. The rights group also called for the government to ban the military's direct or indirect ownership of business conglomerates such as Myanma Economic.

The military has not responded to Nikkei Asian Review's request for comment.