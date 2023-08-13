Anwar coalition holds on to power in three states in Malaysia polls

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia elections held in six states on Saturday essentially ended in a draw between the ruling and opposition coalitions, with each retaining control of three. However, the opposition was able to gain seats in all the contests.

"As we all know, these results are the people's voice. In a democratic system, we have to respect the choice of the people. Respect also means that we have to accept the outcome of the votes," Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters near midnight local time at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.