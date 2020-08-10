Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrested under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police arrested media boss Jimmy Lai on Monday morning in the first high-profile action under the new national security law imposed on the city by Beijing on June 30.

"Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time," tweeted Mark Simon, a senior executive at Next Digital, Lai's media company and the publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper known for its critical articles about Hong Kong and mainland Chinese affairs. "As of this time, the police are in the homes of Mr. Lai and his son executing search warrants."

The national security law provides for penalties up to life imprisonment as well as the possibility of prosecution and trial in mainland China for the crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

Concerns that the security law undermines civil liberties in Hong Kong and overrides the city's autonomous status led the U.S. last week to impose sanctions on Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, and other senior officials. The U.S. earlier revoked trade preference for the city and suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, a move also taken by several other Western governments.

"This has sent out a very negative message and of course must have a chilling effect on people who want to speak out, particularly on the news media," said Emily Lau, a former legislator and retired journalist. "People are very, very worried when they will be next on the list to be arrested."

In a statement on Monday morning, the Hong Kong police said the force had arrested seven people, aged 39 to 72, on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces to threaten national security and for conspiracy to defraud. According to Apple Daily, those arrested include Lai's sons Timothy and Ian.

Shares of Next Digital were down 13.3% at 7.8 Hong Kong cents following news of Lai's arrest as the end of the morning trading session neared. Television reports showed a large group of police arriving at the company's headquarters midmorning.

Until now, arrests under the law had included a number of protesters and four young students alleged to have called for Hong Kong independence online. The only person brought to court under the law has been a motorcyclist charged with inciting secession and committing terrorism in relation to a collision with police during a protest on July 1.

Lai already faces charges for allegedly leading unauthorized demonstrations this year and last year. A longtime public supporter of democracy in both Hong Kong and mainland China, Lai has been a persistent target of Beijing's ire.

He was compelled to sell his stake in Giordano, the clothing chain he founded, in the wake of his activism after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Next Digital has struggled in recent years as advertisers avoided its publications under pressure from Beijing's supporters.

In July 2019, Lai met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House to discuss Hong Kong's political situation. The Chinese foreign ministry accused Lai then of "inviting foreign interference."

During this period, state media named Lai as part of a "Gang of Four" responsible for widespread anti-government protests in Hong Kong, in echo of the four Chinese radical leaders who took the blame for the disastrous Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Lai has often received death threats for his outspoken stance against the Chinese leadership.