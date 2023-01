AUCKLAND -- New Zealand, one of most remote countries in the world, was described by Rudyard Kipling in an 1891 poem as "Last, loneliest, loveliest, exquisite, apart."

Yet a strange feature of the country is that its 5 million citizens like blaming their prime ministers for all the woes of the world. This was perhaps the trigger for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's early resignation on Thursday, and likely will be a key ingredient in the poison chalice handed to her successors this election year.