Politics

As China's secretive party conclave ends, rising star vice premier in focus

Hu Chunhua, member of rival power bloc to Xi, seen as potential premier

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua is a member of the Communist Youth League faction, which has been sidelined by President Xi Jinping.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- The Chinese Communist Party's secretive leadership conclave in Beidaihe has apparently wrapped up, and speculation has turned to the party's plans for key leadership picks at its upcoming congress. One name is receiving particular attention: Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

The party-run People's Daily on Wednesday reported a visit by President Xi Jinping to Liaoning province, after saying Tuesday that Premier Li Keqiang had attended a meeting in Guangdong province. This suggests that the two leaders have returned from the seaside resort near Beijing where top officials and retired party elders meet unofficially each year to discuss important matters.

